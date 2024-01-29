Who will Chiefs play in the Super Bowl 58?

The Chiefs have worked their way back to the top. After finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record and the No. 3 seed in the AFC, they grabbed wins over the Dolphins, Bills, and Ravens to reach their fourth Super Bowl in five years. The Chiefs are the reigning champions after their victory over the Eagles last year, and look to become the first team to win back-to-back rings since Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2004 & 2005.

Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, which kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. The Niners earned the top overall seed in the NFC, and the bye that accompanied it. They defeated the Packers in the Divisional Round and staged a second-half comeback against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game to overcome a 17-point deficit and secure their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers last reached the Super Bowl in 2020, where they faced the Chiefs and lost, 31-20. The Niners are currently installed as 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but we can expect to see that line continue to shift over the next several weeks.