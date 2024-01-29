NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 29

We’ve got 12 games on Monday’s NBA slate, although only 11 are part of the main DFS slate. That still leaves managers with plenty of choices to round out lineups with value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets, $4,400

After a few uninspiring performances, Whitmore has been flying for the Rockets in the last two games. He’s combined for 79.6 DKFP, and Houston should continue giving him decent minutes to see if he can keep this play up. The Lakers defense has slipped on the road, and they rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards. Whitmore feels like a lineup lock at this price point.

Harrison Barnes, Kings, $4,800

Speaking of heating up, Barnes finally seems to be settling into his role. He’s gone for 132 DKFP over the last three games, highlighted by his hot three-point shooting. Barnes should remain a starter Monday against the injury-riddled Grizzlies, who rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards. The Kings are hitting their stride and Barnes’ play in a big reason for that. Back him to keep up his great production tonight.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves, $4,600

Reid is a consistent rotation presence for the Timberwolves. who head into a key Western Conference matchup against the Thunder Monday. In the last meeting against Oklahoma City, Reid tallied 29.8 DKFP in 26 minutes. His ability to hit the triple does give him some upside, and the Thunder are a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing frontcourt players. I like Reid as a bargain option Monday.