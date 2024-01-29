Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

There’s a huge 12-game slate in the NBA Monday, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. This amount of games gives bettors plenty of opportunities when it comes to player props, but where’s the best value on this schedule? Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMelo Ball under 24.5 points vs. Knicks (+105)

The Hornets point guard has gone under this total in his last three games, and four of his seven games since returning from injury. Ball dropped 34 points on the Knicks earlier this season, so you can bet New York will be looking to prevent him from doing that again. The Knicks are second in points per game allowed and seventh in defensive rating, so there’s a good chance Ball could struggle in this matchup as he continues to deal with lingering ankle issues. He’s officially questionable for this contest.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds vs. Cavaliers (+110)

The Clippers star forward has gone over this total in each of his last three games, so it’s great to see this line remain at plus money. The Cavaliers could be getting Evan Mobley back from knee surgery which would make rebounding a bit more challenging, but Leonard and the Clippers are hard to slow down at the moment. I like the forward to get at least seven rebounds again, with Mobley’s return possibly providing him with even more incentive to help out on the glass.

LeBron James over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (-120)

The Rockets rank second in opponent three-point percentage, so this is a tough matchup for the Lakers behind the arc. However, James has quietly been dominant from deep this season. After consistently being dismissed as a jump shooter early in his career, James is currently hitting 39.9% of his triples and has gone over this line in each of the last five games. Anthony Davis might be limited as he deals with hip spasms, which could mean even more responsibility for the King in this game. I like him to top this line Monday.

Domantas Sabonis triple-double vs. Grizzlies (+195)

The Kings big man has logged three triple-doubles in the last six games, coming two rebounds away from making it a fourth one. The Grizzlies are one of the worst defensive teams in the league across the board and have been decimated by injuries, making them a prime candidate to give up a triple-double to Sabonis. The Kings have been catching fire of late behind the strong play of their center, and I do think he puts up a strong stat line tonight.

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists vs. Bucks (-110)

Jokic managed just seven assists in a win over the 76ers, and had three in a blowout loss to the Knicks two games ago. However, this is a spot where the reigning Finals MVP should deliver a big-time effort. The Nuggets welcome a title contender in the Bucks Monday, and that should set up Jokic to be at his best. The big man averages a full assist more at home than on the road, and the Bucks are a league-average team when it comes to opponent assists allowed. Give me Jokic to hit 10+ assists tonight.