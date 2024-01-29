 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Nuggets pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, January 29

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Bucks and Nuggets.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up court during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 27, 2024 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Title contenders collide when the Milwaukee Bucks (32-14) visit the defending champions Denver Nuggets (32-15) Monday night. The Bucks are expected to have new head coach Doc Rivers on the sidelines for this contest and are coming off a big win over the Pelicans Saturday. The Nuggets faced a depleted 76ers unit Saturday but barely managed to grab a win at home. This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a shoulder injury but is considered probable. The Nuggets remain without Julian Strawther for this game.

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 238. Denver is -166 on the moneyline while Milwaukee is +140.

Bucks vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

Neither team has been particularly good against the number this season. The Bucks are 18-27-1 ATS while the Nuggets are 19-26-2 ATS. Denver is 11-10-1 ATS as the home team, while Milwaukee is 8-12 ATS on the road.

The overall records are much more telling. Milwaukee is 11-9 straight up as the road team this season while Denver is 18-4 at home. The Nuggets got a nice wake-up call against the 76ers, while the Bucks might still be adjusting to a coaching switch. I like the defending champions to make a statement tonight with a cover against Milwaukee.

Over/Under: Under 238

These squads are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to totals. The Bucks are one of the most over-friendly teams at 28-18, while the Nuggets are the most under-friendly team at 18-29. Denver is 9-13 to the over as the home team and have gone under on their last five totals. The Bucks have a high-scoring offense and that alone does give me some pause but I like Denver’s defense to step up at home enough to cash the under.

More From DraftKings Network