Top 30 overall fantasy football rankings for Super Bowl 58

The 58th Super Bowl is set and it’s time to dive into the fantasy rankings for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers offensive playmakers. Before we do that for the game though, let’s take a look at how the top players did in fantasy for the 2023 season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes — QB9, 18.4 fppg

Isiah Pacheco — RB15, 15.3 fppg

Rashee Rice — WR27, 13.3 fppg

Justin Watson — WR77, 5.6 fppg

Travis Kelce — TE3, 14.6 fppg

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy — QB6, 19.2 fppg

Christian McCaffrey — RB1, 24.5 fppg

Brandon Aiyuk — WR14, 15.6 fppg

Deebo Samuel — WR15, 16.2 fppg

George Kittle — TE5, 12.7 fppg

The 49ers are a better team at accumulating fantasy points. There’s no debating that. McCaffrey is the No. 1 running back in the league, while every fantasy position finished 15th or higher. They have established, high-end talent at all the skill positions, and they just needed Brock Purdy to work out, and he did.

For the Chiefs, this year has established the best defense of the Mahomes dynasty, while the offense took a step back as Travis Kelce wasn’t his usual dominating self and they had no top wide receivers to start the season. Second round draft pick, Rashee Rice, stepped up, but wasn’t used as the No. 1 receiver until midway through the season. He finally saw double-digit targets in Week 12. Other than Rice, Justin Watson has been the most called upon wide receiver, which is a huge mistake by the team, as they were relying on unreliable players like Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and then Mecole Hardman later in the season. This group of receivers were more prone to lose games than help win them throughout the season.

Super Bowl 58 fantasy football rankings