Brandon Aiyuk makes huge grab off Lions defender in NFC Championship [VIDEO]

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made one of the best catches of the 2024 postseason in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game. Quarterback Brock Purdy took a long shot down field that bounced off of Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor’s helmet. Vildor attempted to grab the ball for an interception, but the ball bounced into the air, and Aiyuk — Purdy’s original target — snagged the tipped pass to set the 49ers up for 1st & goal.

Aiyuk then caught the touchdown on 3rd & goal to put the 49ers within one score of the Detroit Lions. Check out the video of the reception here.