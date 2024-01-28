 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brandon Aiyuk makes huge grab off Lions defender in NFC Championship [VIDEO]

Brandon Aiyuk makes circus catch off deflection in 3rd quarter vs. Lions in NFC Championship game

By Grace McDermott
Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made one of the best catches of the 2024 postseason in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game. Quarterback Brock Purdy took a long shot down field that bounced off of Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor’s helmet. Vildor attempted to grab the ball for an interception, but the ball bounced into the air, and Aiyuk — Purdy’s original target — snagged the tipped pass to set the 49ers up for 1st & goal.

Aiyuk then caught the touchdown on 3rd & goal to put the 49ers within one score of the Detroit Lions. Check out the video of the reception here.

More From DraftKings Network