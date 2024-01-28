Lamar Jackson catches own pass in AFC Championship vs. Chiefs [VIDEO]

Lamar Jackson did the near-impossible in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon as he caught his own pass and ran for a first down. A pass attempt headed for Justice Hill was batted by a Chiefs defensive lineman, and Jackson emerged from a crowd of Kansas City players looking for an interception to catch his own pass and run for a first down.

Check out the video here.

With the Ravens deep in their own territory, Jackson’s heads-up play here avoided what could have been a game-changing interception and potentially a pick-six. Jackson is 4-for-9 for 61 yards and a touchdown.