Travis Kelce breaks Jerry Rice’s all-time postseason receptions record

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have been rolling early in the Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens and he made history in the process.

Kelce’s seventh reception of the game marked the 152nd postseason catch of his career, surpassing Jerry Rice for most in NFL history.

Travis Kelce (152) passes Jerry Rice (151) in postseason receptions. pic.twitter.com/QNcgiIyMwH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 28, 2024

Kelce’s was able to accomplish this feat in 21 career playoff games, participating in the postseason every year since the 2015 season. Those numbers, of course, picked up when Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starter in 2018 and since, the duo have regularly been on deep playoff runs. They’ve made six straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game and have made three appearances in the Super Bowl.

In contrast, Rice solidified the record through 29 playoff games of his illustrations Hall of Fame career. His final career playoff reception came for the Oakland Raiders against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 37.