Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for opening touchdown in AFC Championship Game [VIDEO]

The 2024 AFC Championship Game is underway and the Kansas City Chiefs have fired the first shot, going up 7-0 on the Baltimore Ravens. The defending Super Bowl champions marched down the field on its opening drive and who else would be responsible for the first touchdown other than the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection?

After Baltimore went three-and-out to open the contest, KC went to work on a 10-play, 86-yard drive that ate up nearly six minutes of clock in the first quarter. They reached a critical juncture when facing 4th and 2 on the Ravens’ 41 and converted when Mahomes hit Kelce for a 13-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Just three plays later, they connected again for the TD pass to put them on the board.

Baltimore responded on its next drive when Lamar Jackson evaded tacklers and hit Zay Flowers for a 30-yard TD to tie the game. Strap in, this is already looking like it could be a fun one.