Chiefs, Ravens players getting chippy in pregame of AFC Championship [VIDEO]

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens face off Sunday afternoon for a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. And now that we are in pregame, these two teams are letting each other know that there is no love lost between the two.

For starters, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was kicking his warm up field goals in the Chiefs area and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were not happy about it.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Tucker going at it pregame . Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away. pic.twitter.com/KeqhYyle4t — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Tucker has done this before, so it’s hard to know how intentional the slight is, but I could see players getting upset over this type of thing.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

These two teams didn’t come into this game with happy feelings toward each other, as some comments by Ravens defenders got some Chiefs players feeling disrespected. Patrick Mahomes seems to thrive on real or invented slights, so this seems like par for the course as he gets himself ready for the game.

Ravens CB Arthur Maulet also got into it with the Chiefs defensive backs, while Travis Kelce egged on the Baltimore crowd.

Ravens fans are giving to Kelce now and he's asking for more pic.twitter.com/pjNFiOiACg — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 28, 2024