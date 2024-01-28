 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs, Ravens players getting chippy in pregame of AFC Championship [VIDEO]

By Chet Gresham
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens face off Sunday afternoon for a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. And now that we are in pregame, these two teams are letting each other know that there is no love lost between the two.

For starters, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was kicking his warm up field goals in the Chiefs area and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were not happy about it.

Tucker has done this before, so it’s hard to know how intentional the slight is, but I could see players getting upset over this type of thing.

These two teams didn’t come into this game with happy feelings toward each other, as some comments by Ravens defenders got some Chiefs players feeling disrespected. Patrick Mahomes seems to thrive on real or invented slights, so this seems like par for the course as he gets himself ready for the game.

Ravens CB Arthur Maulet also got into it with the Chiefs defensive backs, while Travis Kelce egged on the Baltimore crowd.

