Looking at 49ers path to Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl. They were down early to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game but then pulled off a historic comeback to clinch the win. With the Kansas City Chiefs winning earlier in the day, Super Bowl 58 will now be a rematch from the 2020 Super Bowl.

49ers path to Super Bowl 58

Regular season recap

Record: 12-5

Finish: 1st in NFC West, No. 1 seed in NFC

The 49ers won their first five games of the season. They then lost three games in a row to the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals. San Francisco went into their Week 9 bye week 5-3 but figured out something as they finished 7-2, with one of those losses coming in Week 18 when they were resting starters.

Divisional Round

Result: 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers

The 49ers had a bye in the Wild Card round after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco had a scare in the Divisional round. The Packers were coming off a big upset win over the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys and took that momentum on the road with them. The Niners weren’t able to dominate Green Bay, who kept it close until the end. San Francisco won the game after Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a costly interception after the two-minute warning.

Championship Round

Result: 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions

San Francisco went into halftime down 24-7. The 49ers chipped their way back into the game, with both the offense and defense coming away with huge plays to build and sustain the momentum needed to pull off the historic comeback. The win solidifies San Fran’s eighth trip to the Super Bowl in team history.