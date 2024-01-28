Looking at Chiefs path to Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. As the reigning Super Bowl champions, they will have a chance to go back-to-back and win their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five seasons.

Let’s take a look at how the defending champs got back to this point.

Chiefs path to Super Bowl 58

Regular season recap

Record: 11-6

Finish: AFC West champions, No. 3 seed in AFC

Kansas City put together another solid regular season campaign where it captured its eighth consecutive AFC West title. However, things looked a bit rocky for the Chiefs around the holiday season as they went through a stretch where they dropped four out of six games late in the year. Inconsistent wide receiver play and Travis Kelce being banged up were glaring issues for the team, but they did manage to secure the division with a Week 17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wild Card round

Result: Chiefs 26, Dolphins 7

In record-low temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City easily sent Miami packing to advance to the next round of the playoffs. It was the Rashee Rice show on offense as he caught eight targets for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Divisional round

Result: Chiefs 27, Bills 24

In Patrick Mahomes’ very first road playoff game, Kansas City once again tormented playoff rival Buffalo to advance to another AFC title game. Conjuring up memories of Super Bowl 25, Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed what would’ve been the game-tying field goal with less than two minutes left.

AFC Championship

Result: Chiefs 17, Ravens 10

Kansas City completed its march back to the Super Bowl by going on the road and knocking off No. 1 Baltimore. Travis Kelce caught 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown, becoming the NFL’s all-time playoff receptions leader in the process. The Chiefs’ defense managed to hold the Ravens to just three points in the second half, coming away with a critical forced fumble on Zay Flowers right as he was about to cross the goal line for a touchdown.