Pick on the Total for Purdue-Rutgers on January 28

The Purdue Boilermakers are in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten Conference standings and look to gain ground on the league-leading Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday when they travel to New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.

Purdue Boilermakers (-10, 140.5) vs. Rutgers Scarlett Knights

The Purdue offense has been one of the most consistent cores in the country this season, exceeding 70 points in 19 of their 20 games this season with at least 78 points in 13 of their last 15 games.

Overall the Boilermakers are third in the country in points scored on a per possession basis but will face one of their toughest tests of the year on offense with a Rutgers team that is 11th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but struggling entering Sunday.

Rutgers has surrendered at least 73 points in five of their six games in the month of January and this month are allowing 13.5 points more per 100 possessions in January than they did in November and December.

At the center of Rutgers defensive issues has been allowing second chance points with the team allowing opponents to grab 28.2% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which entered Saturday ranked 217th in the country.

The problems on the boards will be exposed by a Purdue team that has Wooden Award betting favorite Zach Edey spearheading a unit that is grabbing 36.2% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound in games played away from home, which ranks 10th in the country.

Along with the interior dominance of Purdue, the team also entered the weekend third in America in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.6% with all but one of their top six scorers with at least one made 3-point shot this season shooting at least 42.6% from 3-point range.

While the Rutgers offense has had issues all season long, they do get to face a Purdue defense that has not been the same on the road as they have been at home, allowing 14.4 points more per 100 possessions in a road or neutral court environment as they have at home.

After Purdue was 341st in the country in possessions per game last season, they sped up to 114th this season and with Rutgers playing faster than in past seasons at 107th in total possessions per game, it lead to another impressive display of offense in a Boilermakers game on Sunday.

The Play: Purdue vs. Rutgers Over 140.5