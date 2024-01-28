Will Jason Kelce be at Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game?

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s own postseason hopes may have ended in the Wild Card round, but he is still embracing the playoff energy as the Super Bowl approaches. Kelce and his younger brother Travis made headlines last year when the siblings faced each other in Super Bowl LVII on their respective teams. This year, the younger Kelce’s Chiefs are still in contention after defeating the Dolphins and the Bills, but the elder Kelce made quite the impression on Buffalo during the Divisional Round matchup.

Rather than heading to Cancun after his Wild Card loss, Jason Kelce braved the cold of the Lake Erie region to support his brother against the Bills last weekend at Highmark Stadium. His pregame surprise appearances at Bills tailgates (see: bowling ball shots) and in-game antics (see: leaping out of his suite into the Bills crowd, shirtless) made him the star of the show in Buffalo — an impressive feat, considering the high-level on-field product. His wife, Kylie, who was also in the suite, told Good Morning America that Jason had been hoping to find a table to jump through, a la Bills Mafia, but did not succeed.

Luckily for fans hoping to see more of this, the elder Kelce and his wife will both be at M&T Bank Stadium for the Chiefs-Ravens matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner of the game will head to Super Bowl LVIII.