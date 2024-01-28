A look at 49ers odds to win Super Bowl throughout this season

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This will mark a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won 30-21. The Niners earned the No. 1 seed and the bye in the NFC after a 12-5 regular season.

The 49ers needed several comebacks to make it to Super Bowl LVIII, which will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. They staged a fourth quarter comeback in the Divisional Round against the Packers to win 24-21 and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Detroit Lions went up by 17 points in the first half of the conference championship, but the Niners completely turned the game’s momentum around in the second half to win 34-31. The Lions did not score in the second half until one minute remained on the game clock.

The Niners started the season with +700 odds to win the Super Bowl. They kept their odds on the lower side throughout the season as they kept winning and wrapped up Week 18 at +220 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 Super Bowl odds

San Francisco 49ers

Preseason: +700

Week 1: +1000

Week 18: +220

Wild Card Round: +220

Divisional Round: +175

Championship: +145

Pre-Super Bowl: -135

The Niners lost to the Browns, Bengals, and Vikings in three consecutive weeks in the middle of the season and sustained later losses against the Rams and the Ravens. Their odds to win it all were fluctuating throughout the season, and they enter the lead-up to the Super Bowl as 2.5-point favorites to beat the Chiefs.