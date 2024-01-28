A look at Chiefs odds to win Super Bowl throughout this season

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on the road in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 3 seed, and grabbed wins over the Dolphins and the Bills to reach the conference championship.

They will face the NFC Champions — either the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers — in Super Bowl LVIII. As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs have the chance to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots pulled off the feat in 2004 and 2005.

The Chiefs started off their season with a one-point loss to the Detroit Lions. They went 11-6 in the regular season and entered the postseason with +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl. They will face either the 49ers or the Lions at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

2024 Super Bowl odds

Kansas City Chiefs

Preseason: +550

Week 1: +600

Week 18: +950

Wild Card Round: +1000

Divisional Round: +600

Championship: +350

Pre-Super Bowl: +100

The Chiefs did not have much of a case heading into the postseason for the Super Bowl, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense stepped up into playoff mode and quickly erased the memories of the regular season’s mediocre offensive performances. Their losses to the Raiders, Bills, and Packers toward the end of the season dropped their odds to win the Super Bowl to +1000 after starting the season at +550. Without knowing their opponent, the Chiefs currently sit at +100 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes threw 14 interceptions in the regular season, but has yet to turn the ball over this postseason. He also went through the entire 2022 playoff run without throwing a single interception.