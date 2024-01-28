Where is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City defeated the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to reach their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. The Chiefs are the reigning NFL champions.

The 49ers staged a second-half comeback against the Lions to come back from a 17-point deficit and win 34-31. This marks the 49ers’ first Super Bowl appearance since 2020, when they lost to the Chiefs, 31-20. San Francisco’s last Super Bowl win came in 1995.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the first Super Bowl that Allegiant has hosted since it opened in 2020. The game will air on CBS and will be available to stream at Paramount+.

The 49ers are 2.5-point favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVIII game details

Date: Sunday, February 11

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+