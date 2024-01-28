NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, January 28

There are only three games on the main DFS slate in the NBA Sunday, although there are five games on the schedule overall. That limits the options managers have when it comes to adding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Andre Drummond, Bulls, $4,400

Drummond has been highly efficient in his bench role, averaging 7.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in just under 16 minutes per game. He’s putting up 22.2 DKFP per game this year and now gets to play a Trail Blazers team which ranks 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers. The Bulls could create plenty of separation early, which would lead to more playing time and production for Drummond off the bench.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks, $4,600

After dropping 38.8 DKFP against the 76ers, Okongwu hasn’t quite hit those heights again. He has become more consistent, putting up 20+ DKFP in five of the nine contests since then. Okongwu’s minutes have also been steady, and he gets to face a Raptors team that ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing frontcourt players. Atlanta’s backup big man is a good addition to DFS lineups Sunday.

Eric Gordon, Suns, $4,700

Gordon returned from a wrist injury Friday against the Pacers and immediately played 30 minutes, a sign he’s highly valued in this Suns rotation. He tallied 21.5 DKFP behind his first double-digit scoring effort in nearly two weeks. The Magic present a challenging matchup Sunday, but Gordon’s volume and upside as a three-point shooter are hard to pass up on a slate where value plays are scarce.