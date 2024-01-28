Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

We’ve got a short five-game slate in the NBA Sunday, which means bettors don’t have as many options as usual when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s actions, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pascal Siakam over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Grizzlies (-115)

Tyrese Haliburton remains out for the Pacers, which means Siakam will once again be the focal point of this offense. In five games with Indiana, the forward is averaging 21.8 points, 8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He dropped a 26-point triple-double in a win over the 76ers before going for 31 in a win over the Suns. Siakam now gets a Grizzlies team depleted by injuries and should have a much easier time clearing this PRA line.

Kevin Durant over 6.5 rebounds vs. Magic (+105)

Durant has been solid on the boards for the Suns lately, averaging 6.9 rebounds per game over the last 10 contests. He’s gone over this line five times and has grabbed at least five rebounds in each game during this stretch. The Magic do present a tough matchup defensively, ranking fifth in opponent rebounds allowed. Durant got five rebounds in the last matchup against Orlando this season but I like him to go over this line based on his current uptick in production on the glass.

Trae Young over 10.5 assists vs. Raptors (-145)

The Hawks point guard returned from concussion protocol against the Mavericks and delivered 11 assists in a high-scoring loss. Young now gets to face a Raptors squad which ranks 25th in opponent assists allowed and has officially entered a rebuilding phase by dealing their best players away. In two back-to-back games against Toronto earlier this season, Young dropped 17 and 11 assists respectively. He should be able to go over this line Sunday.