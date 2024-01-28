Everything you need to know about Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory

Is the Super Bowl rigged? NFL fans have spotted an interesting pattern emerging over the last few years that gives “NFL is scripted” conspiracy theorists some new evidence to back their case.

Each year, the Super Bowl receives a new logo with new colors for the upcoming championship game. The logo is designed long before the postseason begins — in fact, it comes out before the regular season kicks off. For each of the last two years, the colors in the Super Bowl logo have reflected the eventual participating teams’ colors.

For Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the logo was yellow and orange, and the competing teams were the Rams and the Bengals. For Super Bowl LVII in 2023, the logo was green and red, and the participating teams were the Eagles and the Chiefs. This year, the logo is red and purple, and the two remaining No. 1 seeds heading into conference championship weekend are the 49ers and the Ravens. Could it happen for the third time in a row?

Of course, the natural follow-up question to the theorists putting two and two (or in this case, potentially three and three) together is why the NFL would want to hint that they are scripting or rigging the playoffs if they were, in fact, doing that. It is certainly an interesting coincidence — or maybe fans are onto them, and the league’s next move will be sending the Chiefs or Lions to the Super Bowl to throw us off their scent.

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11.