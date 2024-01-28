Early look at Super Bowl 58 MVP odds after Chiefs, 49ers advance

The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII is set as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. Although it is a team game, one player that demonstrates a dominant performance walks away as the Most Valuable Player. Here, we break down the DraftKings Sportsbook for which player will win the award.

To no one’s surprise, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win SB58 MVP. This despite the 49ers being favored to win the game. On that note alone, there’s going to be early value in the San Fran player pool for SB58 MVP. Christian McCaffrey sticks out right away as a player who is a good bet. He’s been the 49ers’ best offensive player all season and could easily outplay QB Brock Purdy.

George Kittle feels like a great long-shot bet at +6000. He has plenty to prove after having a down game in the previous Super Bowl between these two teams. Expect more Kittle in the rematch. Travis Kelce as well at +1500 feels like a no-brainer to at least sprinkle. He was great in the AFC Championship win over the Ravens, making a few huge catches. He’d have a good narrative going into the game as well.