Early look at Super Bowl 58 MVP odds after Chiefs, 49ers advance

We take an early look at some favorites and longshots to win this year’s Super Bowl MVP award.

By Mike Turay
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The matchup for Super Bowl LVIII is set as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. Although it is a team game, one player that demonstrates a dominant performance walks away as the Most Valuable Player. Here, we break down the DraftKings Sportsbook for which player will win the award.

To no one’s surprise, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win SB58 MVP. This despite the 49ers being favored to win the game. On that note alone, there’s going to be early value in the San Fran player pool for SB58 MVP. Christian McCaffrey sticks out right away as a player who is a good bet. He’s been the 49ers’ best offensive player all season and could easily outplay QB Brock Purdy.

George Kittle feels like a great long-shot bet at +6000. He has plenty to prove after having a down game in the previous Super Bowl between these two teams. Expect more Kittle in the rematch. Travis Kelce as well at +1500 feels like a no-brainer to at least sprinkle. He was great in the AFC Championship win over the Ravens, making a few huge catches. He’d have a good narrative going into the game as well.

Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Patrick Mahomes 130
Brock Purdy 210
Christian McCaffrey 450
Travis Kelce 1500
Deebo Samuel 2000
Isiah Pacheco 4000
George Kittle 6000
Brandon Aiyuk 6500
Rashee Rice 6500
Nick Bosa 7500
George Karlaftis 10000
Chris Jones 10000
Fred Warner 12000
L'Jarius Sneed 18000
Chase Young 20000
Sam Darnold 20000
Dre Greenlaw 20000
Trent McDuffie 20000
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 25000
Harrison Butker 25000
Nick Bolton 25000
Charvarius Ward 25000
Jordan Mason 30000
Javon Hargrave 30000
Elijah Mitchell 30000
Kyle Juszczyk 30000
Jake Moody 35000
Jauan Jennings 35000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 35000
Justin Watson 40000
Tashaun Gipson Sr. 40000
Mecole Hardman 50000
Kadarius Toney 50000
Ray-Ray McCloud 50000

