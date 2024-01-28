When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is officially set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on CBS.

San Francisco posted a 12-5 record during the regular season and was able to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home field advantage in the playoffs. The Niners were able to survive a tough challenge from the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round, hanging on for a 24-21 victory. In the NFC Championship Game, they managed to erase a 17-point halftime deficit and stormed back to topple the Detroit Lions 34-31.

Kansas City entered the year as the defending Super Bowl champions and posted an 11-6 record to earn the No. 3 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs dispatched of the Miami Dolphins in a 26-7 victory in the Wild Card round before going on the road and downing the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional round. They went back out on the road for the AFC Championship Game, where they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

This is a rematch from Super Bowl 54 in 2020, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.