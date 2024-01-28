When was the last time 49ers were in the Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers have advanced to Super Bowl 58, taking down the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The team was able to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit to win 34-31, punching their ticket to Las Vegas where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

The last time the 49ers made the Super Bowl was Super Bowl 54 in February of 2020, where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and this same Chiefs franchise in a 31-20 setback. San Fran had a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before KC piled on three touchdowns to pull ahead and capture the Lombardi. The offense struggled late as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t get anything going in the fourth.

This is the Niners’ eighth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, which ties them with the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos for second-most all time. Their last Super Bowl victory came during Super Bowl 29 back in January of 1995, where they clobbered the aforementioned Steelers 49-26.