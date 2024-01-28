When was the last time Chiefs were in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl. They beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to return to the biggest game in football. The Chiefs are no strangers to the Super Bowl as they are the reigning Super Bowl champions after beating the Philadelphia Eagles last year, 38-35. The Chiefs will await the winner of the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a starter since 2018. He and Kansas City have made it to the AFC Championship Game in six straight years. The Chiefs have won four of them and are now heading to not only their second consecutive Super Bowl but their fourth in the last five seasons.

Mahomes and the offense have been given a lot of credit, but they had a down year this season. Through 17 regular season games, they had the ninth-most yards per game but the 15th-most points per game. It’s Kansas City’s defense that has been the difference maker this season. The Chiefs’ defense allowed the second-fewest points per game (17.3) and second-fewest yards per game (289.8) in the league.