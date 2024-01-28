Opening odds for 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

The matchup is set for Super Bowl 58 as the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11, and the game will air on CBS. Kansas City gets a chance to defend its Super Bowl win from last year and the 49ers are looking for revenge after losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in 2020.

Kansas City finished the regular season 11-6 and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs after winning the AFC West. They knocked off the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, and the Baltimore Ravens in the Championship round to clinch their fourth Super Bowl berth in the last five years.

San Francisco finished 12-5 in the regular season and earned a first round bye as the No. 1 overall seed for the NFC. The Niners also earned a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs until the Super Bowl. San Fran narrowly beat the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round and pulled off a historic comeback over the Detroit Lions in the Championship round.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 58 odds

49ers vs. Chiefs opening lines — Updated 10:37 p.m. ET

Point spread: 49ers -1

Over/under: 47.5

Moneyline: SF -118, KC -102

Update — We have more movement and it’s now looking like the public is gonna shift the line in favor of Kansas City by the morning. We could see the Chiefs become 2.5 or 3-point favorites to win SB58.

Update — There was slight movement since the line opened in favor of the Chiefs with the spread going from 2.5 to 2. The point total has also been bet down. That could be a result of the Chiefs’ defensive performance vs. the Ravens in the AFC Championship. The Niners are still favored and it looks like that might carry into Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a lot of time for money to get thrown around.