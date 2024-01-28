Super Bowl 58 odds, picks, predictions going into the Conference Championships of 2024 NFL Playoffs

Four teams remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs as we head into the Conference Championship round. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens, with the winner representing the AFC. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions for the NFC crown. Let’s break down the potential Super Bowl matchups, including who has the best chance to hoist that Lombardi Trophy and who should be considered a longshot.

2024 NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl 58 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

49ers +145

Ravens +190

Chiefs +380

Lions +750

San Francisco having the best odds makes sense. They were the top team in the NFC in the regular season and have the easier matchup against Detroit. The 49ers are the 7.5-point home favorites in the NFC Championship Game and are expected to make it to the Super Bowl. Baltimore is the 4-point favorite over Kansas City and should represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely going to win his second MVP Award and has a great chance to silence doubters with a win. Based on the lines, it comes down to San Francisco and Baltimore in what figures to be a close game.

Super Bowl Predictions

Favorite

Baltimore tallied the best record in the NFL this season. They likely could’ve registered an extra win in Week 18 but chose to rest starters and prepare for the playoffs instead. The Ravens’ defense allowed the fewest points per game in the league, and their offense scored the fourth-most. Quarterback Lamar Jackson needs a Super Bowl victory to go along with his likely second MVP Award to go ahead and punch an early ticket to Canton. The Ravens match up the best with each team remaining and should be the favorites to win, despite having to face Playoff Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens

Sleeper

I can’t, in good conscience, call Kansas City a sleeper pick. They are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have played in three of the last four Super Bowls. The other option would be the Lions or Niners. The Lions I cover in the next section (spoilers) and the Niners have the best odds of winning, so they can’t really be sleepers.

Pick: N/A

Long-shot

Can you even call the Chiefs a long-shot to win? Yes, they have to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, but if they advance this season, Kansas City would have been to four of the last five Super Bowls. Detroit is the only acceptable long-shot. Not only do they have the worst odds of the remaining teams, but they have never been to a Super Bowl as long as it has been called that. The Lions have already had a season to remember, so everything is icing on the proverbial cake the rest of the way. With nothing to lose and a head coach known to make wild decisions, Detroit is dangerous.

Pick: Detroit Lions