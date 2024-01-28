Who are the officials for Chiefs-Ravens in 2024 NFL Playoffs AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. Shawn Smith leads the officiating crew for the matchup.

Smith’s crews called 104 penalties worth 924 yards against home teams this season, and 91 penalties worth 709 yards on away teams. Home teams were 3-12 straight-up and 3-10-2 against the spread when Smith’s crews were officiating in 2023, by far the worst home record under any referee this year. The playoffs do have different crews for the referees, so there is reason to think the new group could deviate from the regular season’s crew for Smith.

The Ravens enter as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Below is the full officiating crew for the AFC Championship Game.

Officiating crew for Chiefs-Ravens

Referee: Shawn Smith

Umpire: Roy Ellison

Down judge: Jerod Phillips

Line judge: Jeff Seeman

Field judge: Nate Jones

Side judge: Anthony Jeffries

Back judge: Dino Paganelli

Replay official: Mike Wimmer

Replay assistant: NFL centralized replay command center