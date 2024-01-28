Who are the officials for Lions-49ers in 2024 NFL Playoffs NFC Championship

The Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers face off in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. Referee Clete Blakeman leads the officiating crew for the matchup. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Chiefs-Ravens game in Super Bowl LVIII.

Blakeman’s crews called 84 penalties worth 689 yards on home teams this season, and 91 penalties worth 661 yards on away teams. Home teams were 10-6 straight-up and 8-8 against the spread when Blakeman’s crew was officiating in 2023.

The 49ers enter as 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 44.5. Below is the full officiating crew for the NFC Championship Game.

Officiating crew for Lions-49ers

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Umpire: Barry Anderson

Down judge: Dana McKenzie

Line judge: Rusty Baynes

Field judge: Anthony Flemming

Side judge: Chad Hill

Back judge: Grantis Bell

Replay official: Chad Adams

Replay assistant: NFL centralized replay command center