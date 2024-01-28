Breaking down weather forecast for Chiefs vs. Ravens, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Baltimore on Sunday, January 28 to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. We break down the weather forecast for the game, courtesy of AccuWeather. Weather reports are subject to change.

Chiefs vs. Ravens weather forecast

High 46, Low 38, 94% chance of rain

The weather description reads, “Cooler with rain; a rain jacket may be needed for the football game.” The temperature isn’t going to be an issue as it is January, and expected to be cooler. The rain is the concerning part of the forecast. Looking specifically at the afternoon kickoff forecast, the wind will gust up to 20 mph, and there is a 75% chance of rain.

Fantasy/betting implications

Baltimore is the four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The rain shouldn’t persist throughout the game, but if it downpours at times, this could force the teams to keep the ball on the ground. With quarterback Lamar Jackson under center, this would benefit the Ravens. Baltimore would be better equipped to implement an option rushing attack between Jackson and running back Gus Edwards than the Chiefs would with Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco. Both quarterbacks would benefit from short passes, so that’s a wash. If the forecast looks worse for the game, I would look at taking the over on rushing attempts for Pacheco, Edwards, and Jackson.