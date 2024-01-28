Breaking down weather report for Lions vs. 49ers, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The Detroit Lions head to the Bay Area on Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. We break down the weather forecast for the game, courtesy of AccuWeather.

Lions vs. 49ers weather forecast

High 73, low 48, 0% chance of rain

The projected weather forecast for this game is a good example of why teams in warm-weather states continue getting the Super Bowl nod. The weather description simply reads, “partly sunny.” The wind isn’t expected to be much of a factor sitting at six mph and gusting only up to seven mph. Around kickoff, it will be 73 with a real feel of 74, so about as good of football weather as you could want.

Fantasy/betting implications

With weather this good, there shouldn’t be any impact on the game. If there were high winds, then maybe you could bet against or avoid kickers or deep threats in the offense, but there is no need to do that with this outlook. If the weather drastically shifts, you can make adjustments to how you are betting, but for now, no need to consider the weather as a factor when placing bets or making lineup decisions.