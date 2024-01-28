Best Chiefs-Ravens player prop bets for 2024 AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are coming off a road win over the Buffalo Bills, which was star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first playoff game away from Arrowhead Stadium that wasn’t the Super Bowl. The Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10, which is notable as the game was tied 10-10 at halftime. Baltimore scored 24 unanswered points to advance.

Here are the best player prop bets for the 2024 AFC Championship Game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zay Flowers, under 4.5 receptions (-145)

Flowers had the same prop line last week against the Texans and finished with four receptions. Now, he will have to take on Kansas City corner L’Jarius Sneed, who has had a great season. The rookie wide receiver has now had fewer than five receptions in back-to-back games and three of his last four.

Isiah Pacheco, over 14.5 rush attempts (-115)

Pacheco’s work on the ground could be limited if Baltimore gets out to a big lead, but I’m betting that this one stays close at least early. Kansas City’s offense hasn’t been as prolific as it has been in years past, but that has just meant that they need to do a better job of establishing the run. Baltimore has a stout defense, but Pacheco should still finish with at least 15 carries despite nursing a toe injury this week.

Lamar Jackson, under 64.5 rushing yards (+110)

Jackson is a threat to take off from the pocket at any time and is hard to keep off the stat sheet on the ground. Still, if any team has the linebacker personnel to keep a spy close to keep an eye on Jackson, it is the Chiefs. Jackson is likely to have an impact rushing to help open up the offense, but he should stay under 65 rushing yards. He had 100 in the Divisional round, but that was just he fourth time this season he had more than 64 rushing yards in a game.