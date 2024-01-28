Best Lions-49ers player prop bets for 2024 NFC Championship game

The Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. The Niners enter as 7-point home favorites. Here, we’ll go through some of our favorite prop bets ahead of the matchup. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

George Kittle, 60+ receiving yards (-120)

With Deebo Samuel questionable after sustaining a shoulder injury, I like Kittle to have a big game against the Lions. Detroit’s secondary is not its strong suit this season, and Kittle has been a consistent target for Brock Purdy throughout the playoffs. He finished with four receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in the Divisional Round.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, anytime TD scorer (+135)

St. Brown has been a key piece within the Lions’ offense in the playoffs, adding up 15 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown over Detroit’s first two playoff games. If the Lions score in the air, we can expect St. Brown to be on the other end of it as Goff’s favorite target over the last two games.

Christian McCaffrey, 2+ TDs (+145)

McCaffrey will be the star of the show anytime the Niners get near the goal line. Kyle Shanahan trusts his RB more than anyone else in those situations, and will set CMC up for success. McCaffrey scored twice against the Packers in the Divisional Round.