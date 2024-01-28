Best value lineup strategy for Lions vs. 49ers in NFC Championship round of 2024 NFL playoffs

The Detroit Lions head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the NFC Championship game this year. The Lions are 7-point underdogs, but all signs point to this being a competitive game. The weather looks good and the game has the highest over-under of the weekend at 51.5 points. There should be some healthy fantasy points scored in this matchup, but how will they be divided? And who could be a good value play to go along with the top players?

The biggest injury concern is 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, who is an offensive cheat code at times. His shoulder isn’t likely to be close to 100%, but there’s a good chance he plays through pain. The question will probably be whether or not he can play his full complement of snaps.

I expect the Lions to focus on stopping Christian McCaffrey with their strong run defense and making Brock Purdy beat them, while the Lions will try to get the run game going early, but might need to play catchup at some point and throw more often than they’d like.

Josh Reynolds, WR, $4,400

Reynolds has been more involved of late, with 17 targets over the last three games. Unfortunately, last week he had just three targets, but he also caught a touchdown with those targets. He’s been productive with 12 receptions for 151 yards and that touchdown in these last three games, so I expect Jared Goff to still have him in his early reads this week.

Jameson Williams, WR, $3,800

Reynolds and Williams tend to compete for targets, so if one does well, there is a decent chance the other doesn’t. Reynolds is the safer play, but Williams has more explosive ability with the ball in his hands. And in such a big game, I’d expect the Lions to manufacture a play or two to get Williams the ball with space to work with.

Jauan Jennings, WR, $5,200

Jennings becomes a very strong start if Deebo Samuel sits, but if you think Samuel has to deal with his injury in-game, Jennings becomes a better play because he won’t be rostered as much with Samuel starting. Ray Ray McLoud and Chris Conley have some deep sleeper appeal as well, but they are very risky, especially if Samuel sees a decent workload. Jennings would still have some DFS value even if Samuel is perfectly fine throughout the game.