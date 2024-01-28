Best value lineup strategy for Chiefs vs. Ravens in AFC Championship round of 2024 NFL playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs are rolling, coming off a win over the Buffalo Bills, and the Baltimore Ravens held strong at home over the Houston Texans. This is a featured DFS matchup at DraftKings DFS and will have many high-profile names available for lineups.

Outside of the household names, there is still going to be value to be had for your lineup. With that in mind, here are three value plays to utilize in this matchup.

Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, $4,800

Butker got two chances to kick against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round. He made both of his field goals, one from 47 yards and the other from 29 yards out. Butker connected on all three of his extra point attempts. If the Chiefs struggle to move the ball, Butker could be one of the main beneficiaries with extra field goal attempts.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Baltimore Ravens, $5,000

I wrote up the DFS value article for Baltimore’s game against Houston last week and included Agholor. I said that he was the team’s deep threat and only needed two or three receptions to be relevant. Agholor finished with two receptions and a touchdown, but with only 12 yards as it was a nine-yard score. While it may not be via the deep ball, he should continue to see targets against a tough Kansas City defense that will be focusing on Zay Flowers and a likely returning Mark Andrews.

Ravens D/ST, $4,200

It’s always risky taking a defense playing against Patrick Mahomes, but if you are going to do it, this would be the year. The Chiefs allow middle-of-the-road DFS numbers to opposing D/STs, and Baltimore has one of the better units in the league. The Ravens allowed the fewest points per game this season and the sixth-fewest yards per game. Baltimore allowed 10 points in the first half to Houston last week and then shut them out the rest of the game. I don’t expect them to shut out the Chiefs’ offense, but this isn’t as bad of a play as it may seem.