Lakers big man Anthony Davis playing through hip spasms Saturday vs. Warriors

Update: In a huge positive turn of events, Davis has returned to the floor and appears to be moving fine. He’s much better than the video showing him slowly making his way to the locker room. There’s clearly no structural damage and the Lakers feel confident he can go back out without risk of further injury. It’s a great sign for the Lakers. Lisa Salters is reporting Davis is dealing with hip spasms, which is something he’s played through for a good portion of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis went to the locker room Saturday against the Golden State Warriors after appearing to suffer a left leg injury. Davis did take a shot to the groin on a drive from Draymond Green, but he also did land awkwardly on his left leg and Green’s leg did appear to hit his quad. The Lakers staff did check on Davis and he shot the free throws on the foul to be able to return to the game if he can play.

Anthony Davis is down in A LOT of pain. In real time, looked like he caught a knee from Draymond Green below the waist. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 28, 2024

It’s important to note Davis didn’t move after hitting the free throws, a sign something might really be wrong with his leg. The big man has been surprisingly durable for the Lakers this season, and hopefully that ends up being the case with this latest injury. The ABC broadcast showed Davis walking very slowly through the tunnel back to the locker room, so he’s unlikely to return to this game. He was 7-12 from the floor for 17 points and eight rebounds.

For this game, it certainly doesn’t look like Anthony Davis is returning. He tucked his jersey out and limped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/9sqfZe4thi — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 28, 2024

Look for Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt to fill in for Davis in the frontcourt. Jaxson Hayes is also available for the Lakers but the team will likely go with Wood for now with Vanderbilt being mixed in too.