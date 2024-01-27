 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks PF Julius Randle suffers dislocated shoulder Saturday vs. Heat, recovery timeline uncertain

Randle suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter against Miami.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Julius Randle of the New York Knicks reacts after an injury against the Miami Heat in the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Heat 125-109.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle suffered a dislocated shoulder late in Saturday’s win over the Miami Heat, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Even though the X-ray didn’t show much damage according to Woj, Randle is expected to miss some time with a MRI pending.

Randle has been a great complementary star for New York, averaging 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assist per game entering Saturday’s contest. He finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win over Miami. We’ll see how long he’s out but the Knicks are in the midst of a six-game winning streak and likely see an opportunity to make a run at a top-3 seed in the East. That becomes less probable if Randle misses significant time.

Look for Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby to absorb most of Randle’s minutes, while Anunoby and Josh Hart probably see more shots overall in the offense. The Knicks are a bit thin in the frontcourt with Mitchell Robinson out, so New York might make a fringe move now at the trade deadline depending on how long Randle is out.

