Iowa State takes down Kansas: It’s time to start considering Cyclones tournament dark horse

To no surprise, Big 12 men’s basketball has been an all out Battle Royale so far, as seemingly anyone can get got on any given day. But a team that could be especially dangerous come tournament season is No. 23 Iowa State, who just took down No. 7 Kansas in a 79-75 upset. Well, “upset” by ranking because it entered the contest as a home favorite.

The Cyclones held control throughout the second half of Saturday’s game and remained poised even as the Jayhawks tried to claw their way back into the contest. They went 14-30 from three throughout the afternoon and the most important one came in the final minute, when Keshon Gilbert buried one to put them back up by five. Students at Hilton Coliseum stormed the court after the clock hit zero and none of this should’ve come as a surprise.

ISU has stood tall in Big 12 play and currently finds itself near the top of the conference standings. It’s three Quad 1 victories against Houston, TCU, and Kansas have all come within the last three weeks and it’ll have even more chances to strengthen its resume as it continues through the gauntlet of league play. The ‘Clones are a perfect 13-0 at home and that home-court advantage will come in handy when taking on the likes of TCU, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma in the next month.

Metrically, this is shaping up to be T.J. Otzelberger’s best team in his three-year stint with the program. Iowa State once again has a top-10 defense per KenPom, but unlike the previous two years, it has been able to pair it with an offense that isn’t ranked in the 100’s. The Cyclones’ speciality has been forcing turnovers, boasting a 26.1% turnover rate that ranks second in the nation and a superb 16% steal rate that also ranks second. Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey has been a master in sleight of hand on the defensive side of the floor while also leading the ‘Clones in scoring with 14.1 ppg. All of this equates to a team ranked No. 10 in NET and bound to move up after Saturday’s victory.

Iowa State is currently listed at +3500 to win the NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, the 15th shortest odds on the entire board. If you’re looking for a tournament dark horse that can create some chaos in March, then look no further than the men from Ames.