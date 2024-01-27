Bayley wins 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match, what does this mean for Wrestlemania?

She called her shot and pulled it off.

Bayley won the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday, securing herself a world title match at Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia this April. She entered the match at No. 3 and went the distance as this year’s “Iron Women”, last eliminating a debuting Jade Cargill and a returning Liv Morgan to win.

So what does this mean for the “Role Model” at Wrestlemania?

With Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky already holding the WWE Women’s Championship, Bayley vowed to win the Rumble so she could target Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and bring more gold back to the group. However, she’s been on a bit of a losing streak as of late and hasn’t been in the best of graces with her Damage CTRL teammates. The pressure on her only intensified with Asuka and Kairi Sane capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Friday. Even with her win, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of Damage CTRL turns on her, meaning we’ll most likely be getting Bayley vs. Sky at ‘Mania.

Still, this is another milestone Bayley can put on the resume of her storied career.