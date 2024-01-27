Cody Rhodes wins 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match, what does this mean for Wrestlemania?

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday, securing herself a world title match at Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia this April. He entered at No. 15 and survived until the end, last eliminating CM Punk to win the 30-man battle royal. Rhodes becomes the first person to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles since Stone Cold Steve Austin did it in 1997/1998.

So what does this mean for the “American Nightmare” at Wrestlemania 40?

It’s obvious. He will go after undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event for a second year in a row and even pointed at Reigns in the skybox. It was last April where Rhodes suffered a devastating loss in the main event of the show, setting him on a year-long path to get back to the “Tribal Chief”. He’s been determined to finish the story by winning the WWE Championship, a belt that his father Dusty Rhodes could never win.