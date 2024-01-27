DraftKings Network’s 2024 Royal Rumble live blog

The 2024 Royal Rumble will come live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg tonight, officially kicking off the road to Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia this April.

The Royal Rumble is an annual staple on the wrestling calendar and whether you’re a diehard fan or a casual who pokes their head in a few times of the year, everyone gets fired up for this show. It is arguably the most unique event in all of pro wrestling, and the two Royal Rumble matches set the stage for what we’ll see at WrestleMania later in the spring.

If you’re like me, you’re fired up this show as the Rumble has always been my favorite show of the year. So hang out here for a bit and keep hitting that refresh button as I keep track of the show and offer some of my thoughts below.

7:22 p.m. ET: I’ve liked all of the videos that have been posted of the stars getting ready for the show today. Here’s Mr. Phil Brooks getting a fresh cut ahead of his first Rumble in 10 years.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner: TBD

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner: TBD

Unidisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. A.J. Styles vs. L.A. Knight vs. Randy Orton

Winner: TBD

United States Championship - Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Winner: TBD