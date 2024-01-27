Everything you need to know about the 2024 Royal Rumble: Viewing guide, predictions, full card

One of the WWE’s biggest events of the year goes down this weekend with the 2024 Royal Rumble taking place. The Royal Rumble is arguably the most unique show in all of professional wrestling and it annually kicks off the road to Wrestlemania in April.

Below, I’ll go over everything you need to know about this year’s show and offer some predictions below.

When/where is the 2024 Royal Rumble?

The 2024 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 27 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

What time does the show start?

The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the show?

Every WWE premium live event streams on Peacock. You can sign up and watch for $6 a month ($12 with no ads).

What are the major stories heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble?

As is the case every year, the show is highlighted by two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals - one for the men and one for the women. The match starts with two competitors and every few minutes, a new person will enter the match until all 30 have entered. The winners of these “Royal Rumble” matches will officially receive a title shot against the champion of their choice at Wrestlemania.

The biggest person to watch on the men’s side is Cody Rhodes, who won last year’s Royal Rumble match. He’d go on to suffer a devastating loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania that April and has spent most of the last year trying to work his way back. Rhodes is desperate to “finish the story” by winning the Rumble again to get another crack at Reigns, but other stars like the recently returned CM Punk will be standing in his way. It was 10 years ago where Punk famously walked out of the WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble and it would be a full circle moment if he won the match a decade later. If he wins, he’d most likely target World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a title match at ‘Mania.

On the women’s side, the field is fairly wide open and a number of stars could win the match. Becky Lynch is coming off an incredible 2023 and a win here would mark her second Royal Rumble victory. She’s briefly crossed paths with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on a few occasions and that’s who she’d most likely would target if she won the match. Another possible winner is Bayley, who has yet to win a Rumble match in her career. With fellow Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky already holding the WWE Women’s Championship, Bayley has vowed to win the Rumble and add more gold to the group by taking Ripley’s title. However, she’s been on a bit of a losing streak as of late and the other members of the stable haven’t been too pleased.

Only two other matches have been announced for the show, which is normal considering a significant chunk of time will be taken up by the two Rumble matches. Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, L.A. Knight, and Randy Orton in a fatal four-way match. The three challengers have all had issues with the Bloodline in recent months and they have all targeted Reigns for the belt. They faced each other in a No. 1 contender’s triple-threat match a few weeks ago, only for Reigns and the Bloodline to interfere and trigger a no contest. As a result, Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis made this fatal four-way official.

The show will also feature Logan Paul defending the United States Championship against Kevin Owens, a match that was made official when KO won an eight-man tournament that took place during the holidays. This will be a battle of the punches as Paul’s finisher is “One Lucky Punch” while Owens has been punching people in the face backstage in recent months.

Nick Simon’s predictions for Royal Rumble 2024

Cody Rhodes wins the men’s Royal Rumble match, last eliminating CM Punk. We’re getting Reigns vs. Rhodes at Wrestlemania again and they might as well go ahead and make it official. Rhodes joins Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the only men to win the match in back-to-back years.

Becky Lynch wins the women’s Royal Rumble match, last eliminating Bayley. This sets up her vs. Rhea Ripley at ‘Mania while the rift between Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL grows.

Surprise entrants on the men’s side includes a returning Andrade, who just wrapped up his stint in AEW last month. I’ll also say that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams from NXT will be in the match, with Trick eliminating Melo to lay more seeds for Melo’s eventual turn.

On the women’s side, Jade Cargill will make her long anticipated debut and record a handful of eliminations early.

Roman Reigns retains because...duh.

Logan Paul retains against Kevin Owens because they’re not taking the United States title off of him befire Wrestlemania.

Royal Rumble 2024 card*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. L.A. Knight vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship - Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble match (30 entrants)

Women’s Royal Rumble match (30 entrants)

*Subject to change