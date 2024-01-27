Potential surprise entrants for 2024 Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble will come live from Tropicana Field on Saturday and as is the case every year, some of the intrigue surrounding the show pertains to who will be the surprise entrants in both Royal Rumble matches.

With 30 stars entering every few minutes, the Rumble offers a true element of surprise as fans anticipate who will enter next. From John Cena in 2008, to AJ Styles in 2016, to Edge in 2020, Rumble surprises have offered up some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. Below, we’ll go over some possible surprise entrants for this year’s show.

Spoiler warning for anyone who doesn’t want any of the surprises ruined.

2024 Royal Rumble Rumors

Potential Surprise Entrants

Naomi

It is been reported all month long that Naomi is returning to the WWE and she is expected to make her first appearance back with the company in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She famously walked out of the WWE with Sasha Banks back in May of 2022 and after a nearly a away from the ring, debuted in TNA under her real name Trinity last April. She won the TNA Knockouts World Championship before dropping it at the their Hard to Kill pay-per-view earlier this month.

Andrade

Andrade is also expected to return to the company and could be a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match. He was released by the WWE in March of 2021 and was picked up by AEW later that summer. His run with the upstart company was tumultuous and he even got into a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. It was clear for a long time that he would head back to the WWE when his contract ran up at the end of 2023 and he made his final appearance at their World’s End pay-per-view in December.

Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is expected to be at the show, where she could finally make her in-ring debut in the women’s Royal Rumble match. The former AEW TBS Champion signed with the WWE in September to match hype and made a handful of cameo appearances on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT over the next few weeks. However, she hasn’t been seen on WWE television in the three months since as she’s been spending time training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has been off television since July due to a shoulder injury and there’s a strong possibility that she could make her return in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered at No. 2 in last year’s match and lasted to the end before being eliminated by winner Rhea Ripley.

Sonya Deville

Another women’s star who could possibly be making her return is Sonya Deville, who has been reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks. Deville suffered a torn ACL last July, but has made a very fast recovery.

NXT

As has been the case for years now, a number of up and coming NXT wrestlers could make appearances in both Royal Rumble matches to give themselves more exposure in front of a mass audience. Top male stars like Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker could appear in the men’s match while top female stars like Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez could make an appearance in the women’s match. We’ll see who they decided to send out there.

Longshots

Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is set to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling soon and the past week has been filled with speculation about him possibly coming to WWE. While it’s a possibility, his contract with NJPW doesn’t expire until January 31 and that obviously falls days after the Royal Rumble. Okada coming to the WWE may not even be in the cards as reports ramped up on Friday citing AEW as his future destination.

Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone

There has been speculation surrounding Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone’s landing spot since the end of last year and some speculated a possible return to the WWE being in the cards. However, signs are pointing to her debuting in AEW in the near future.

The Rock

The Rock appeared on an episode of Monday Night Raw at the beginning of the Monday and asked if he should “sit at the head of the table.” This was seen as a direct reference to Roman Reigns, increasing speculation about a long-awaited match between the two possibly happening at Wrestlemania. The “Head of the Table” comment could’ve possibly been a tease for him becoming a board member of TKO Group Holdings earlier in the week. As for as the Royal Rumble goes, he is unlikely to enter the match.