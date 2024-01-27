Royal Rumble By the Numbers: Key stats, notable records for WWE PPV Event

One of the WWE’s signature pay-per-view’s will take place on Saturday night with the 2024 Royal Rumble coming live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

The show is headlined by a pair of 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals or “Royal Rumble” matches for both the men’s and women’s rosters. The unique nature of the matches, combined with the surprises and star-making moments that accompanies them, has made arguably the most unique annual events in all of professional wrestling since 1988.

With so much history coming out of the Royal Rumble, we’ll go over some of the numbers that goes behind this match concept.

How many individuals have won the Royal Rumble?

33

Since the Royal Rumble’s debut in 1988, there have been 33 individuals who have won a rumble match. There was only a men’s Royal Rumble until 2018, when a women’s Royal Rumble was incorporated into the show. Hacksaw Jim Duggan won the inaugural event in 1988 and both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley became the most recent first-time winners last year.

Some quirks on this front include Bret Hart and Lex Luger being declared co-winners in 1994 when both men eliminated each other at the end of the match. Vince McMahon is the only non-wrestler to win the event when he emerged victorious in 1999.

Braun Strowman did win the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia in 2018, but that’s considered non-canon in traditional Royal Rumble lore.

Who holds record for most Royal Rumble victories?

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin has won a record three Royal Rumbles, emerging victorious in 1997, 1998, and 2001. He was technically eliminated from the ‘97 Rumble, but took advantage of the officials being distracted outside of the ring by sneaking back in to eliminate Bret Hart and win the match.

How many individuals have won multiple Royal Rumbles?

9

Just nine individuals carry the distinction of winning the Royal Rumble more than once. Austin has won three times while Randy Orton, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Batista, Triple H, Edge, and Brock Lesnar have each won the match twice.

What entrant number has produced most winners?

30

The number of the Rumble winner obviously comes down to where the company wants to slot the victor and the story they want to tell with them during the match. The 30-spot winners include The Undertaker in 2007, John Cena in 2008, Triple H in 2016, Brock Lesnar in 2022, and Cody Rhodes in 2023.

How many times has someone won from No. 1?

4

There’s been three times where someone has run the gauntlet and won from the first spot. It’s been accomplished by Shawn Michaels in 1995, Chris Benoit in 2004 (which isn’t mentioned on WWE broadcasts for obvious reasons), Edge in 2021, and Rhea Ripley in 2023.

A weird quirk about the rumble that kind of screws this stat up is the fact that the No. 2 entrant is basically the same as the No. 1 entrant, since they both start the match at the same time. Nevertheless, only Vince McMahon in 1999 and Rey Mysterio in 2006 have won the match from the two-spot.

Who has spent most time in single traditional Royal Rumble match?

Men: Gunther

Women: Rhea Ripley

This record was broken in both of the 2023 matches last year. Gunther entered at No. 1 and ran the gauntlet, lasting one hour, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds before being eliminated last by Cody Rhodes. Ripley also entered at No. 1 and lasted one hour, one minute, and eight seconds to win the match. She lasted a second a second longer than Liv Morgan, who ran the gauntlet with her from the No. 2 position.

Daniel Bryan spent one hour, 16 minutes, and five seconds in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, but that match was a 50-man rumble and again, non-canon in regards to traditional rumbles.

Who has spent least time in single traditional Royal Rumble match?

Men: Santino Marella

Women: Liv Morgan

Santino Marella was eliminated in a record 1.9 seconds during the 2009 Royal Rumble. The Warlord (1989), Sheamus (2018), and No Way Jose (2019) are all tied for second with two-second eliminations.

On the women’s side, Chelsea Green was eliminated after just five seconds in the 2023 match. Live Morgan is second, having been eliminated after eight second in the 2019 match.

Who owns record for most eliminations in single traditional Royal Rumble match?

Men: Brock Lesnar

Women: Shayna Baszler/Bianca Belair

Brock Lesnar netted a record 13 eliminations in his legendary performance during the first half of the 2020 Royal Rumble. During that same year, both Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair carved through the women’s field and threw out eight competitors each.

Who holds record for most traditional Royal Rumble match appearances?

Men: Glenn Jacobs

Women: Four competitors

Whether as Dr. Isaac Yankem, Fake Diesel, or his most successful character Kane, Glenn Jacobs has appeared in 20 Royal Rumbles. He also holds the record for cumulative eliminations at 46.

On the women’s side, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina are the only competitors to have appeared in all six women’s Royal Rumble matches. Brooke was released by the company last September, so the latter three have the chance to maintain the record if they appear in this year’s match.