Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder fight time, live stream, more for super middleweight bout

The super middleweight division gets the spotlight this Saturday, January 27 as undefeated Mexican sensation Jamie Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) takes on former contender John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs). The bout will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
How to watch Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder
The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET, with Munguia-Ryder ringwalks projected for 11 p.m. ET.
This card will stream on DAZN, in order to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.
Fighter history
Munguia is a highly skilled puncher with a 78% knockout rate. The 27-year-old out punched Sergiy Derevyanchenko last June to win by unanimous decision in a thrilling bout. He is a consensus top three super middleweight, as three of his last four wins have come by knockout. Munguia now wants to add another contender to his KO list.
Ryder is a British born challenger with big fight experience, once holding the interim WBA and WBO super middleweight title. The 35-year-old fell short against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez last May. Despite the loss, Ryder put together a resilient effort.
Fight odds
Munguia is favored to win with -400 odds, while Mayer is a +280 underdog. The favored method of victory is Munguia by decision (+100).
Full card for Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder
- Main event: Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight
- Title fight: Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez, 12 rounds, for Collazo’s WBO strawweight title
- Darius Fulghum vs. Alantez Fox, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Title fight: Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz, 10 rounds, for Fundora’s IBF women’s flyweight title
- Alan Romero vs. Erik Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
- Daniel Garcia vs. Daniel Lugo, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Gregory Morales vs. Ronal Ron, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Gael Cabrera vs. Miguel Ceballos, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Jonathan Canas vs. Kameeko Hall, 4 rounds, lightweight