Full undercard for Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder super middleweight fight

Unbeaten super middleweight Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) returns to the ring against John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) this Saturday, January 27. The 12-round bout will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. DAZN will have live coverage of the card, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Munguia is a former WBO light middleweight titleholder, who turned pro in 2013. The 27-year-old has defeated the likes of Liam Smith, Takashi Inoue, and Dennis Hogan. Per BoxRec, Munguia is currently ranked third among active super middleweights, behind Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

Ryder comes into this bout with over 13 years of fight experience, holding both the WBA and WBO interim super middleweight title at one point. The 35-year-old out of London got his shot at undisputed champion Canelo last May, but was defeated by via unanimous decision.

Before Munguia and Ryder clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy contenders across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Oscar Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) will defend his WBO strawweight title against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs). Collazo enters this bout as a -3000 favorite, while Gutierrez is listed as a +1400 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Munguia is favored to win with -370 odds, while Ryder is a +300 underdog. The favored method of victory is Munguia by decision (+100).

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder