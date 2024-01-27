Kings vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, January 27

Two Western Conference playoff hopefuls go head to head Saturday night when the Sacramento Kings (25-18) take on the Dallas Mavericks (25-20). Sacramento is coming into this contest on a two-game winning streak, while Dallas is riding high from a 148-143 win over the Hawks Friday where Luka Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points. This is the second meeting between the teams this season, with the Kings winning the first contest 129-113.

Sacramento is clean on the injury front. The Mavericks won’t submit an official injury report until 4 p.m. ET, so we won’t know the status of Doncic, Kyrie Irving and other key rotation players until then. Irving has missed the last two games with a thumb injury.

The Kings are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 244. Sacramento is -148 on the moneyline while Dallas is +124.

Kings vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -3

Sacramento is 13-7-1 ATS on the road, and 6-5-1 ATS as a road favorite this season. Dallas is 11-13 ATS at home and 4-5 ATS as a home underdog. The Mavericks are 5-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back set, but we’ll see if Doncic and Irving are both able to suit up for this one.

Both Dallas guards played in the last meeting and the Kings still won by double digits. I like a well-rested Sacramento side to keep their winning ways going against a fatigued Mavericks team. Take the Kings to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 244

The first matchup finished exactly at this total, and there’s a good chance the Mavericks will be without one or both of their star guards. The Kings have gone 7-13-1 to the over on the road while the Mavericks are 12-12 to the over at home. Dallas is 4-2-1 on overs on the second night of a back-to-back set. Even if Doncic and Irving do suit up, I like the under to hit in this game.