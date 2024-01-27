Clippers vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, January 27

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Saturday, January 27 with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Clippers (29-14) grabbed a 20-point win over the Raptors in their latest game, and the Celtics (35-10) dominated against the Heat earlier this week.

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is doubtful for the Celtics. Moussa Diabate (hand) and Ivica Zubac (calf) will likely be out for the Clippers. Paul George (groin) will likely be questionable for Los Angeles after re-aggravating an injury in the Clippers’ most recent game. LA will release an official injury report at 1 p.m. ET.

The Celtics enter as 7.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5. Boston is -290 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is +235.

Clippers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -7.5

It’s tough to bet against the Celtics at home this season, particularly after they beat Miami by over 30 points on the road. Boston routed the Clippers on the road earlier this season, and rank fourth in the NBA in both points per game (120.8) and points allowed per game (110.6). The Clippers have a solid defense, ranking in the top 10 in points allowed, but are just average at defending the perimeter, where Boston generally lives on offense. Despite the Clippers’ recent hot streak, go for Boston to cover here.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

The Celtics have one of the best offenses in the league, and scored 143 points in their most recent game. They put up 145 against the Clippers earlier this season, and we can expect a similar performance on Saturday evening. The Clippers also rank in the top 10 in points per game. The over is the move on this total.