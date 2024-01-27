Heat vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, January 27

The Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, January 27 with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET. The Knicks (28-17) are fresh off a dominant win over the Nuggets, and the Heat (24-21) fell to the Celtics in a blowout in their latest appearance.

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out for the season for the Knicks, and Isaiah Hartenstein (akle) is listed as questionable. Dru Smith is out for the season for the Heat, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. is good to go.

The Knicks enter as 4.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218. New York is -185 on the moneyline while Miami is +154,

Heat vs. Knicks, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -4.5

Miami got absolutely crushed by the Celtics in their latest game, while the Knicks put together one of the best wins of their season over the Nuggets. The Knicks have homecourt advantage and plenty of momentum from their current five-game winning streak, while the Heat are reeling after their loss. The Knicks shot well from the perimeter in their most recent win, going 15-38, and the Heat will struggle to shut that down. Take the Knicks to cover as they keep up their hot play.

Over/Under: Under 218

The last matchup between these two teams this season did not even reach a total of 200 points. The Knicks’ defense allows the second-fewest points per game to opponents, and they score just 115.2 points themselves. Go ahead and ride with the under on this one.