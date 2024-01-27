NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, January 27

There’s 10 games on Saturday’s NBA schedule, but only six are part of the main DraftKings DFS slate. That does put some limits on the options managers have when it comes to finding bargain plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Kings, $4,900

The Kings shooting guard has been back in the starting lineup and it’s paying off for managers who roster him. Huerter has averaged 34.9 DKFP in the last five games, highlighted by two performances of 45+ fantasy points. The Mavericks are coming off a high-scoring game Friday and could be a step slower in this matchup tonight, which helps Huerter as a perimeter shooter. Dallas ranks 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards as it is, so this is a great spot for Huerter to keep up his hot play.

Walker Kessler, Jazz, $4,700

After a four-game stretch where the Jazz big man averaged 26.3 DKFP and played 24+ minutes in each game, Kessler logged just 9.8 DKFP in 15 minutes against the Wizards. There’s a possibility Saturday’s contest against the Hornets turns into a blowout, but Kessler should have more of a role here. Charlotte ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers, and Kessler is due for some redemption after missing out against Washington. Roster him in lineups tonight.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves, $4,200

The last three games have not been great for Reid, and his price point has slipped as a result. He’s logged under 25 minutes in each of those contests and it has resulted in some down showings from a fantasy perspective. Saturday brings a great opportunity for the Timberwolves big man to turn things around, with the Spurs ranking 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing frontcourt players. At this price point, I do like Reid as an upside value option due to his ability to hit the perimeter shot at a good clip.