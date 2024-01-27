Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

There are 10 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, anchored by a rare tripleheader on ABC. That gives bettors plenty of high-profile matchups to target when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists vs. Heat (-115)

The Knicks point guard has gone under this line in the last two games but had six straight overs on this line prior to that. Brunson has typically played well against the Heat, although he only managed three assists in the last matchup. Miami has a reputation for a strong defense but is slightly below the league average when it comes to opponent assists allowed. I like Brunson to get back to his distributing ways and go over this line.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. 76ers (+150)

The last time these teams met, Sixers big man Joel Embiid had a dominating stretch in the fourth quarter to give his team a win. This time, the matchup is back in Denver and it feels like it’s Jokic’s turn to deliver a standout showing. Despite having a nice stat line against the Knicks, the Nuggets big man was a -23 in a 38-point loss. Look for Jokic to bounce back from that effort with a monster showing at home against his MVP counterpart.

Jayson Tatum over 7.5 rebounds vs. Clippers (-130)

This is a tough matchup for Tatum, as the Clippers are fourth in opponent rebounds allowed per game. The Celtics forward has gone over this mark three times in the last four games and with Kristaps Porzingis officially considered doubtful, Tatum should be even more involved in the rebounding department. I like him to grab 8+ boards in this potential Finals preview.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Lakers (-115)

The Warriors point guard went over this line once in two matchups against the Lakers last season, and he hit four triples in the matchup where he went under. Curry is shooting 38.7% from deep over the last 15 games, going over this line seven times. The Lakers rank 20th in opponent three-point percentage allowed on the season, but slip to 28th in the category when playing on the road. Look for Curry to have a massive showing from deep in primetime for Golden State.

De’Aaron Fox over 1.5 steals vs. Mavericks (+120)

Fox has logged at least one steal in eight straight games, going over this mark three times. He had three steals in Sacramento’s last matchup against the Mavericks, who are coming off an insane 148-143 win over the Hawks Friday. The Kings point guard will be motivated to prevent Luka Doncic from going off again if the Dallas star does play, and that will mean getting into the passing lanes as well. I think Fox grabs at least a couple steals Saturday night.